Hungry tiger leaves two hamlets of Kerala in state of worry

SULTAN BATHERY: The adult tiger roaming around the hamlets of Cheeral and Mundakolli is hungry and may attack humans, Wayanad Wildlife Warden K Abdul Azeez has said. Meanwhile, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) led by veterinarian Dr Arun Zakhariah has split into three teams of 12 members each and intensified search. Each team has a veterinary doctor and experienced trackers. The teams are scouring the 6 sq km forest stretch where the tiger lives.

“As the attempt to capture the tiger using cages failed, we have decided to try chemical immobilisation using dart guns. Experts like Dr Arun and Dr Ajeesh are in the team. As the tiger is hungry, there are fears that it may attack humans. So we are intensifying search and patrolling,” said wildlife warden K Abdul Azeez.

An RRT team entered the forest and set up camera traps at different locations on Sunday. Though the tiger has attacked nine cows and killed seven of them, it has not taken food for the past eight days and is desperate. With villagers rising in protest, the forest department mobilised forces and deployed a 70-member team, including three rapid response teams, guards and watchers, under the leadership of two DFOs and four range officers.

The villagers have been told to avoid venturing out before dawn break or after dusk fall. Meanwhile, a compensation of Rs 1 lakh was handed over to Chandran Mulavankolli, who lost his cow in tiger attack on October 8. “The population of tiger has increased in Wayanad sanctuary, and there is an increase in the incidents of tigers straying into human habitations. The government should intervene and find a permanent solution to the concerns of the local residents,” Sultan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan has said.

“We have placed camera traps and are monitoring the movements of the tiger. It entered a private estate on Friday night and has returned to the forest early on Saturday morning. But it was not sighted after Saturday morning,” said Abdul Azeez.

RRT, a beacon of hope

The RRT has been a beacon of hope for the farmers living in forest fringe areas. The team has captured 36 tigers and 50 elephants during the past decade. A tracker of the team Hussain Kalpoor had died in elephant attack while driving a rogue wild elephant at Palappilly in Thrissur on September 14. Though the RRT is trying to capture the tiger using dart gun, the presence of another tiger has caused confusion.

