Kerala governor warns of expelling ministers critical of him; CPM dubs it 'ignorance' of parliamentary democracy

The ruling CPM said the Governor's "threat" that he would expel ministers who criticise him showed his "ignorance" of the Constitution and parliamentary democracy. 

Published: 17th October 2022 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, left, with governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, left, with governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of highly critical remarks against him by a few ministers, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has warned of action against them, including their removal from the cabinet.

In a tweet on Monday, Khan said "statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the Governor, can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure.”

The Governor was referring to Article 164 of the Constitution which says "the Ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor". The Governor's stern warning came amid an ongoing confrontation with the LDF government on various issues.

A few Ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet had passed critical remarks against the Governor on earlier occasions. However, Khan's immediate provocation seemed to be a statement of Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Friday.

The Minister had taken a potshot at the Governor saying “all were bound by their Constitutional duties”. Her response came in the wake of the Governor’s refusal to give assent to the University Laws (Amendment) Bill.

Responding to the Governor's tweet, Bindu said she had not made any remarks that lowered the dignity of the Governor's office. "We all (ministers) are speaking with utmost restraint," the Minister told reporters.

Meanwhile, the ruling CPM said the Governor's "threat" that he would expel ministers who criticise him showed his "ignorance" of the Constitution and parliamentary democracy. "The Governor does not have the power to withdraw ministers. He can only appoint or remove ministers only on the advice of the Chief Minister," CPM state secretary MV Govindan said.

