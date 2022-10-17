Ouster of HoDs from senate by Governor kicks up row

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though Governor Arif Mohammed Khan removed 15 Kerala University senate members nominated by him for scuttling a recent meeting convened on his directions, the ouster of four heads of departments among them is not legally valid, it is pointed out.

There are four categories of members in the senate: Ex-officio members; elected members; life members and other members. Through an amendment to the Kerala University Act in 2012 a provision was incorporated that senate members in the category of ‘other members’ shall hold their office “during the pleasure of the Chancellor or the Government, as the case may be.”

Prior to the amendment, such members could continue in the post till the senate was reconstituted after a four-year term. The amendment was carried out during the previous UDF government’s tenure to facilitate the removal of a CPM-backed member of the senate who was nominated by the then governor in the “other member” category.

In the order removing the senate members on Saturday, Khan said “I hereby withdraw my pleasure from allowing them to continue as members of the senate with immediate effect.” However, sources pointed out that this provision is only applicable to the 11 “other members” and not the four heads of departments who are in fact ex-officio members. “The order removing the heads of departments will not stand legal scrutiny,” said a senior university official.

The governor’s extraordinary move came a few days after the majority of the senate members, including the 15 nominees, abstained from the meeting called to propose a member on the search-cum-selection committee for the next vice-chancellor. The removal of two of the 11 “other members” from the senate has also led to their automatic disqualification as Syndicate members. The duo were strong voices of the CPM in the varsity body.

Meanwhile, the Governor is learnt to have begun the search for a person who could be given the charge of Vice Chancellor as the tenure of the incumbent VC Mahadevan Pillai ends on October 24. The Raj Bhavan has written to the Kerala University seeking a list of senior professors so that one among them could be given temporary charge.

Communication has also gone to VCs of other universities as well. Conventionally, a senior professor of the university concerned, the varsity’s Pro Vice-Chancellor or the Vice Chancellor of another university is given temporary charge till an academic is chosen through a proper selection process.

