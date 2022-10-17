Home States Kerala

Real estate recovers from Covid blues as demand balloons

As per Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA), there has been a rise in the number of new projects and drop in unsold units since April. 

Published: 17th October 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Image used for representational purpose only.

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Housing sales which had hit rock bottom during the pandemic period are bouncing back to normalcy. As per Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA), there has been a rise in the number of new projects and drop in unsold units since April. 

As many as 95 new projects were registered with the K-RERA in the second and third quarters of 2022 compared to 50 during the corresponding period last year. While Q2 saw 48 new projects, 47 were registered in the Q3. The figures were 22 and 28, respectively, last year. The number of unsold properties declined in October pointing to a resurgence in residential demand. 5BHK units and above seem to be the most moving segment now with nearly 80% of them getting buyers — a steep climb from 56% in February.

The number of unsold homes has come down in other categories as well. The sales percentage of 3BHK units is now 52 and 4BHK units 51. Villas and 1 BHK are the worst performers with 20% and 36% sales, respectively.

K-RERA chairman P H Kurian said the rise in the number of new projects reflects the increasing demand. “Realty sector is gaining momentum as is evident from the rise in new projects and drop in unsold inventory. Now, it is time for efforts to sustain this upward trend,” he said. 

CREDAI Kerala chairman M A Mehaboob said many people, including NRIs, who had put their plans on hold due to the pandemic are turning up now. “The number of new projects would have been higher if not for the steep rise in construction material prices. Builders are finding it hard to complete committed projects. We have to hand over projects at the previously agreed prices though the cost went up by at least Rs 1,000 per square feet compared to the 2021 financial year,” he said. 

Credai for reduced GST on cement

Mehaboob said CREDAI expects support from the Central and state governments to retain growth in the sector. The organisation’s demands include input tax credit for builders, lowering GST on cement, stamp duty cut and timely sanctions from local self-governments.

“Projects are often delayed due to the delay in obtaining mandatory sanctions from LSGs at various stages of construction. Builders have to pay hefty compensation if the customers petition the K-RERA over delay in possession,” says Mehaboob.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real estate Housing sales K RERA
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp