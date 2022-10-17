True to his name, Nethradas makes eye care dept of Thrissur Ayurveda hospital popular

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Meet Dr Nethradas P K whose name gives a hint about his profession. Though not planned while naming him so by his mother, this young man accidentally became an Ayurveda practitioner who specialised in eye care.

The eye care department in Ramavarma District Ayurveda Hospital is a busy wing these days. For all patients who have undergone eye treatment in the hospital, the approach and care by Dr Nethradas and his team have been a different and satisfying experience. With a smile on being asked about the secret behind his name, Nethradas told TNIE that choosing the name was part of his heritage while taking up a profession related to his name was accidental.

“It was my mother who chose this name for me. As per tradition, my mother has to call me my great grandfather’s name. His name was Nethran. Giving a little twist to the old name, my mother called me Nethradas,” said the Ayurveda physician.

Even when pursuing BAMS, he didn’t think of taking eye care as the specialisation, but when he joined MD, he got this branch accidentally. Hailing from Koottanadu, Nethradas has been settled in Mannuthy.

Joined Ramavarma District Ayurveda Hospital in 2013, Nethradas has been instrumental in developing the department to its present popularity.

The Ramavarma hospital had an eye care wing since its inception, but as people started understanding the importance of Ayurveda in eye care, more people came in search of it. In 2021-2022 alone, 190 people were provided with in-patient service as a part of the National Ayush Mission’s ‘Drishti’ project at the hospital.

