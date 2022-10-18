Home States Kerala

Case against Eldose: CB recovers shirt, liquor bottle from woman’s house

The sleuths have also collected clothes and bed sheets for forensic tests to examine whether the legislator sexually exploited the woman.

Published: 18th October 2022 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Eldose P Kunnapillil

Eldose P Kunnapillil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch probing the sexual assault complaint against Eldose P Kunnapillil on Monday recovered a t-shirt and a liquor bottle, allegedly used by the MLA, from the complainant’s residence at Pettah in Thiruvananthapuram.

The sleuths have also collected clothes and bed sheets for forensic tests to examine whether the legislator sexually exploited the woman. The team is expected to take the complainant to Perumbavoor in the coming days for evidence collection as she earlier told the police that Eldose sexually abused her at his residence.

Meanwhile, the woman lodged a fresh complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner seeking a probe against the MLA for allegedly defaming her on social media. The commissioner has handed over the complaints to the Cyber Cell.  The complaint alleges that Eldose gave rS 1 lakh to an online media channel for publishing news reports against her. The Perumbavoor MLA, who is still absconding, did not turn up to cast his vote for the Congress president election.

The police say they are trying to trace his location. The legislator’s anticipatory bail plea will be heard on Thursday by the additional and district sessions court. The MLA has been charged with non-bailable offences under section 376 (rape), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eldose P Kunnapillil Crime branch MLA
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp