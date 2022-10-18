Case against Eldose: CB recovers shirt, liquor bottle from woman’s house

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch probing the sexual assault complaint against Eldose P Kunnapillil on Monday recovered a t-shirt and a liquor bottle, allegedly used by the MLA, from the complainant’s residence at Pettah in Thiruvananthapuram.

The sleuths have also collected clothes and bed sheets for forensic tests to examine whether the legislator sexually exploited the woman. The team is expected to take the complainant to Perumbavoor in the coming days for evidence collection as she earlier told the police that Eldose sexually abused her at his residence.

Meanwhile, the woman lodged a fresh complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner seeking a probe against the MLA for allegedly defaming her on social media. The commissioner has handed over the complaints to the Cyber Cell. The complaint alleges that Eldose gave rS 1 lakh to an online media channel for publishing news reports against her. The Perumbavoor MLA, who is still absconding, did not turn up to cast his vote for the Congress president election.

The police say they are trying to trace his location. The legislator’s anticipatory bail plea will be heard on Thursday by the additional and district sessions court. The MLA has been charged with non-bailable offences under section 376 (rape), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

