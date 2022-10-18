CBI looking for Elanthoor, Jesna missing case links

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the probe by Kerala Police into the Elanthoor human sacrifice progresses, the CBI is looking for any possible links with the missing of Jesna Maria James, 20, from Vechoochira in Pathanamthitta in 2018. The CBI is awaiting the police findings in the twin murders.

The CBI, which took over the probe into the Jesna missing case following a Kerala High Court order in February 2021, has done profiling of the accused and the victims after the human sacrifice murders came to light. "We did a preliminary assessment of the Elanthoor case and couldn't find any leads connecting it to the Jesna case. We are awaiting scientific evidence. If we get any indicators, a detailed follow up will be conducted," said a CBI officer.

The police are analysing more leads in human sacrifice murders to ascertain whether any woman missing case is connected to it. "Preliminary inputs suggest the possibility of more victims. We will undertake a psychoanalysis test of the accused, especially Mohammed Shafi who is known to have acquaintance with a lot of women," said a police officer.

It was in 2018 that Jesna went missing after she left her home in Vechoochira near Erumeli in Pathanamthitta. She was finally seen heading to her aunt’s house at Mundakayam in Kottayam. Though police had formed a special investigation team to probe the case, Jesna could not be traced. Jesna had been living with her brother and father after her mother Sancy died in 2017.

On the day Jesna went missing, her father and brother were not at home. The CBI recently had issued an Interpol Yellow notice on Jesna Maria James following unconfirmed reports that she could have left the country. Though the agency circulated a missing notice with all details of Jesna in several parts of the state, it didn't yield the desired results.

