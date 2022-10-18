Governor oversteps his authority, constitutional experts call foul

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, apparently exceeding his brief, has warned the ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet of expulsion if they made critical comments about him.Khan’s remarks evoked a sharp retort from the CPM and the Congress, while the BJP tried to defend him. Constitutional experts said the governor can remove a minister only on the advice of the chief minister.

“Statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the governor, can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure,” Khan tweeted on Monday. He was referring to Article 164 (1) of the Constitution which says “the ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the governor”.Some ministers in the state had passed critical remarks about the actions of the governor on several occasions.

However, Khan’s immediate provocation seemed to be a statement of Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Friday.

Referring to the governor’s refusal to give assent to the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, she hinted at Khan’s “RSS links” and said “all were bound by their Constitutional duties”.

Responding to Khan’s tweet on Monday, Bindu said she had not made any remarks that lowered the dignity of the governor’s office. “We all (ministers) are speaking with utmost restraint,” she told reporters.

The CPM said Khan’s “threat” unveiled his “ignorance” of the Constitution and parliamentary democracy. “The governor does not have the power to withdraw ministers,” CPM state secretary M V Govindan said.

The CPM Politburo in a statement said Khan has been acting in a manner which does not behove the Constitutional post that he holds. “By making such a statement, Khan has only exposed his political bias and hostility to the LDF government,” it said. The CPM sought the President’s intervention in the issue.The Congress was on the same page with the CPM on the issue.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the governor has no right to withdraw the ministers. Union minster of State V Muraleedharan said the governor was only trying to point out the nepotism being practiced by the LDF government. He accused the chief minister of trying to intimidate the governor using ministers.

Governor-govt locked up in prolonged spat

The governor and the government have been engaged in a prolonged confrontation over a host of issues, including a controversial bill that limits Raj Bhavan’s role in the selection of university vice-chancellors. The governor had also gone public with the allegation that the chief minister tried to influence him in connection with the reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran. Besides the University Bill, the governor has also put on hold his assent to three other bills enacted recently by the state assembly.

