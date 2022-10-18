Home States Kerala

Governor oversteps his authority, constitutional experts call foul

Livid at criticism, Khan warns ministers of removal; CPM & Cong hit back, but BJP backs him

Published: 18th October 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, apparently exceeding his brief, has warned the ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet of expulsion if they made critical comments about him.Khan’s remarks evoked a sharp retort from the CPM and the Congress, while the BJP tried to defend him. Constitutional experts said the governor can remove a minister only on the advice of the chief minister.  

“Statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the governor, can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure,” Khan tweeted on Monday. He was referring to Article 164 (1) of the Constitution which says “the ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the governor”.Some ministers in the state had passed critical remarks about the actions of the governor on several occasions.

However, Khan’s immediate provocation seemed to be a statement of Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Friday.

Referring to the governor’s refusal to give assent to the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, she hinted at Khan’s “RSS links” and said “all were bound by their Constitutional duties”.

Responding to Khan’s tweet on Monday, Bindu said she had not made any remarks that lowered the dignity of the governor’s office. “We all (ministers) are speaking with utmost restraint,” she told reporters.

The CPM said Khan’s “threat” unveiled his “ignorance” of the Constitution and parliamentary democracy. “The governor does not have the power to withdraw ministers,” CPM state secretary M V Govindan said.

The CPM Politburo in a statement said Khan has been acting in a manner which does not behove the Constitutional post that he holds.  “By making such a statement,  Khan has only exposed his political bias and hostility to the LDF government,” it said. The CPM sought the President’s intervention in the issue.The Congress was on the same page with the CPM on the issue.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the governor has no right to withdraw the ministers. Union minster of State V Muraleedharan said the governor was only trying to point out the nepotism being practiced by the LDF government. He accused the chief minister of trying to intimidate the governor using ministers.

Governor-govt locked up in prolonged spat

The governor and the government have been engaged in a prolonged confrontation over a host of issues, including a controversial bill that limits Raj Bhavan’s role in the selection of  university vice-chancellors. The governor had also gone public with the allegation that the chief minister tried to influence him in connection with the reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran.  Besides the University Bill, the governor has also put on hold his assent to three other bills enacted recently by the state assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp