Human sacrifice: 39g gold pledged by accused Shafi recovered from firm

Published: 18th October 2022 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Shafi being taken for evidence collection to a jewellery shop in Kochi on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the ‘human sacrifice’ case on Monday recovered the 39 grams of gold pledged by Mohammed Shafi, first accused in the case, in a financing firm near his rented house in Gandhi Nagar, Kochi. The gold belonged to Padmam, the lottery seller who was allegedly sacrificed by Shafi and couple Bhagaval Singh and Laila at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta on September 26.

Shafi had told the police that he had collected Rs 1.1 lakh from the firm after telling them that a woman from Tamil Nadu had lent him the gold to help him with his financial issues.

Based on this, the police team carried out evidence collection at the financial firm and recovered the gold ornaments. Of the money received, he had given 40,000 to his wife.  

The investigators also got evidence that Shafi had visited the financing firm at Gandhi Nagar several times. The police suspected that Shafi had pledged gold ornaments, suspected to be of the deceased, in several Kochi firms. The investigators will look into this too.

Earlier in the day, the police got Bhagaval Singh and Shaft to undergo medical tests at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery. The evidence collection in the city will continue in the coming days, the police said.

