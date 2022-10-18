K Jayaraman Namboothiri of Kannur appointed as new Sabarimala Melsanthi

Home States Kerala

SABARIMALA: K Jayaraman Namboothiri of Thaliparamba in the Kannur district has been selected as the new Chief priest (Melsanthi ) of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. He was selected through a draw held in front of the sanctum Sanctorum of Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple on Tuesday morning. 

Sabarimala Melsanthi K Jayaraman Namboothiri

Kritikesh Varma, a child from the Pandalam Royal family took the lots in the presence of senior officials of the Travancore Devaswom  Board. The new chief priest will be in charge of temple rituals for the next one year starting November 16 after the temple opens for the 41-day Mandala festival.

In a similar function, Hariharan Namboothiri of Indamthuruthi Mana at Vaikom in the Kottayam district was selected as chief priest of Malikappuram temple through a draw by Pournami G Varma of the Pandalam Royal family.

Malikappuram Melsanthi Hariharan Namboothiri

A member of Keezhoothil Illam at Thaliparamba, Jayaraman Namboothiri has been serving as the chief priest of Kannur Mele Chovva Mahadeva Temple for more than a decade. An ardent devotee of Lord Ayyappa, Jayaraman Namboothiri said he had applied for the post of Sabarimala Melsanthi for the past 7 years. 

" It has been a long cherished dream for me to serve Lord Ayyappa. Finally, Ayyappa has showered his blessings on me, " said Jayaraman Namboothiri reacting to the selection.

Sabarimala Tantri (high priest)  Kandararu Rajeevaru, Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan, Devaswom commissioner BS Prakash, High Court observer Justice Bhaskaran and special commissioner M Manoj were present at the Melsanthi selection ceremony.

