Kerala University VC selection panel term extended by three months

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has extended by three months the term of the search committee to select a new Vice Chancellor in the University of Kerala.

Published: 18th October 2022 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Kerala University used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has extended by three months the term of the search committee to select a new Vice-Chancellor in the University of Kerala. The Governor had constituted a two-member search cum selection committee on August 5 with the condition that the third member (KU Senate nominee) could be included in due course. However, the LDF-dominated Senate thwarted his plans, prompting the Governor to remove 15 members nominated by him to the varsity body. However, it was pointed out that the removal of four heads of department among the 15 Senate members was not legally valid.

With the search committee’s term further extended, it is certain that the Governor will soon assign the temporary charge of the Kerala University Vice Chancellor to another person. The incumbent Vice Chancellor VP Mahadevan Pillai’s term expires on October 24.

According to sources, the state government wants either Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University Vice Chancellor MV Narayanan or MG University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas to be given temporary charge of Kerala University VC. Conventionally, the Governor consults the government while assigning temporary charge of VC though it is not mandatory.

“Due to the strained relation between the government and the Raj Bhavan, the Governor may not accept any nominee suggested by the government to be given temporary charge,” said a source. The Governor, it is learnt, is more inclined to give the charge to a senior university professor and the Raj Bhavan has already kickstarted the process of shortlisting them.

