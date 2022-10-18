Home States Kerala

Sudhakaran in damage-control mode, says League integral part of UDF

Ahead of the UDF meeting to be held at the opposition leader’s official house in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Sudhakaran initiated damage-control measures.

Published: 18th October 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran, President of KPCC (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

K Sudhakaran, President of KPCC (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A day after Congress state president K Sudhakaran’s remarks during an interview given to TNIE as part of the ‘Express Dialogues’ series snowballed into a major controversy, he issued a statement on Monday claiming he had not spoken anything against the IUML and its leader P K Kunhalikutty. He maintained that the IUML is an integral part of the UDF and there is nothing wrong in the equations between the League and the Congress.

Ahead of the UDF meeting to be held at the opposition leader’s official house in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Sudhakaran initiated damage-control measures. The Congress chief recalled that in the interview, he had replied to a question on the possibility of the IUML leaving the UDF, saying it would no do so.

“The IUML is an integral part of the UDF. There are no issues between the IUML and Congress and also among the leaders as we all share an excellent camaraderie. IUML general secretary Kunhalikutty who is also the deputy opposition leader has always played a crucial role to sustain the good relations.

It’s certain people’s dream to see the IUML leaving the UDF in future and their aim is to weaken the front,” said Sudhakaran. As a leader, he is aware about the role of the IUML which has strived hard for the stability of the UDF and also for the survival of a secular Kerala, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Sudhakaran
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp