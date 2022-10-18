Sudhakaran in damage-control mode, says League integral part of UDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Congress state president K Sudhakaran’s remarks during an interview given to TNIE as part of the ‘Express Dialogues’ series snowballed into a major controversy, he issued a statement on Monday claiming he had not spoken anything against the IUML and its leader P K Kunhalikutty. He maintained that the IUML is an integral part of the UDF and there is nothing wrong in the equations between the League and the Congress.

Ahead of the UDF meeting to be held at the opposition leader’s official house in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Sudhakaran initiated damage-control measures. The Congress chief recalled that in the interview, he had replied to a question on the possibility of the IUML leaving the UDF, saying it would no do so.

“The IUML is an integral part of the UDF. There are no issues between the IUML and Congress and also among the leaders as we all share an excellent camaraderie. IUML general secretary Kunhalikutty who is also the deputy opposition leader has always played a crucial role to sustain the good relations.

It’s certain people’s dream to see the IUML leaving the UDF in future and their aim is to weaken the front,” said Sudhakaran. As a leader, he is aware about the role of the IUML which has strived hard for the stability of the UDF and also for the survival of a secular Kerala, he added.

