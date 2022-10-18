‘Venad’ runs late perennially, women commuters scramble to save their jobs

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For office-goers from Kottayam, catching the Venad Express is a daily test of agility and endurance. From jumping off trains to running along the tracks, it’s nothing short of an action thriller.

The perennial delay of the 16302 Thiruvananthapuram-Shornur Venad Express is nothing new for those travelling from Kottayam to Ernakulam, however, the issue is forcing the people, especially women, to give up their jobs.

“Though the train reaches the Kottayam railway station by 8:15 am, which is a rarity even after the doubling, it leaves the station only by 8:45 am. The train makes another long halt at the marshalling yard outside the Ernakulam Junction railway station. It then finally enters the station by 10:15 am. It could sometime get delayed by another 15 minutes. The daily delay in getting to the office results in salary cut,” said Rajinimol P N, a daily passenger, adding that the revised timetable has made the situation even worse.

To avoid this, many get down at the yard and run off through the track. Ambikadevi G, a staffer at the Kerala High Court, had a near-death experience the other day during one such attempt. A train nearly run over her after she alighted from the Venad Express at the yard. “Men can do all the stunts like jumping down onto the tracks. But what about the women? Getting down from such a height is dangerous and short people like me don’t even stand a chance!” she says.

According to Amrutha G, another passenger, private firms don’t condone late attendances. “Many women have been told to either come early or look for accommodations in the city. If not, resign. We travel such distances because we don’t have a choice. Our salaries supplement our family’s meagre income. Why are the Indian Railways doing this to us?” laments Amrutha.

Meanwhile, during a recent meeting of the representatives of the passengers’ associations, people’s representatives and the railway officials in Chennai, various issues related to the train services were raised. However, it did not yield any results. “The Southern Railway officials didn’t commit to or give any answers. They washed off their hands by saying that the Railway Board takes all the decisions,” said Paul Manvattom, All Kerala Railway Users’ Association. As of now, the passengers have to continue with their daily stunts.

