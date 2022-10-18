Veteran leader K E Ismail on way out from CPI national council

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran leader K E Ismail is likely to be out of the CPI national council with the party commission giving its nod to the constitution amendment bringing in the upper age limit of 75 years to party forums. Some other senior leaders are also on their way out of the council.

The commission, set up at the ongoing 24th Party Congress at Vijayawada to look into the constitutional amendment, approved it on Monday, after voting. The Party Congress will issue its official clearance on Tuesday, making it part of the party constitution.

In addition to 82-year-old Ismail, senior leader from Kollam N Anirudhan is also set to go out of the national council. Pannian Raveendran, currently chairman of the Central Control Commission, is also unlikely to make it.

