Art director Kitho dies

KOCHI:  Art director Kitho, 83, passed away on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a hospital in Kochi. Kitho made his debut in I V Sasi-directed Ee Manohara Theeram in 1970. In 1972, he launched the film magazine ‘Chitra Pournami’ along with his childhood friend and scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis. Later, Kitho and Kaloor Dennis produced Unnikrishnante Adhyathe Christmas directed by Kamal. He worked in more than 30 films during his 40-year career.

He was also an established artist, creating painting sketches and illustrations for companies through his firm ‘Kitho Illustration and Graphics’ in Kochi. He brought in several new concepts at a time when computers were yet to make entry into the film and advertising field. Kitho is survived by wife Lilly and children Anil and Kamal. The funeral was held at St Francis Xavier’s Church.

