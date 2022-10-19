Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi warns Governor Arif Mohammed Khan against self-ridicule

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has categorically told Arif Mohammed Khan that the governor wields only limited powers, and cannot sack ministers at will.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has categorically told Arif Mohammed Khan that the governor wields only limited powers, and cannot sack ministers at will. The CM hoped that Khan would desist from acts that would make him an object of ridicule before the public.

“The authority to decide ministers rests with the chief minister, and it’s to him they should submit their resignation,” Pinarayi told reporters on Tuesday. He was replying to queries on the governor’s threat to expel ministers who criticised him.  

“Taking a stand that no one should criticise another does not befit our society. Our constitution gives freedom for criticism, self-criticism and expression of opinion,” he said, referring to the governor taking strong exception to the criticism by ministers.

The governor has to act “on the advice of the cabinet”, Pinarayi said, and quoted B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the constitution, who said the discretionary powers of the governor were very limited. “If anyone declares that he will act against the constitution or the rule of law, it will not be valid,” he added. Pinarayi also questioned Khan’s order removing 15 members of the Kerala University Senate for not attending a meeting convened at his direction.

The governor, in his role as chancellor, should take steps that facilitate the “healthy growth” of universities, he said, adding, “The actions taken by him are not legally valid.”The governor also removed ex-officio members despite the law not giving him any such authority. “If he contends that he has withdrawn members nominated by him, natural justice should not have been denied (to them),” Pinarayi said.

CM DEFENDS  FOREIGN TOUR
The CM claimed that the foreign trip by the official delegation he led benefited the state in more ways than expected. He listed the achievements made in the fields of study and research, creation of job opportunities and attracting investment.

