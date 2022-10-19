Home States Kerala

Drunk driving case: Relief for Sriram as Kerala court scraps homicide charge against him

The co-accused Wafa Najim also got relief as the charge of dangerous driving under the section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act was scrapped.

Published: 19th October 2022 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman and co-accused Wafa Najim

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman and co-accused Wafa Najim

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, the Additional District and Sessions Court here has struck down the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (IPC 304)  in the accident death case of journalist K M Basheer. Instead, the court has charged him under IPC 304 A for causing death by negligence.

The charges of rash driving (IPC 279) and the section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act for dangerous driving will however stand, the court said.

The co-accused Wafa Najim also got relief as the charge of dangerous driving under the section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act was scrapped. She will now have to face trial for abetting dangerous driving of Sriram (Motor Vehicle Act section 188).

On the ground of the severe IPC section 304 being scrapped, Sriram and Wafa will have to face the trial in other offences in the magistrate court. The two accused have been told to appear before the Magistrate court on November 20 where the trial on the motor accident case will begin.

The court removed the serious charge against Sriram during the hearing on his discharge petition. Sriram told the court that there was no proof of him being drunk while the accident had occurred and the IPC section for culpable homicide won't stand legal scrutiny in his case. Wafa, meanwhile, had argued that though the car driven by Sriram belonged to her, she did not encourage him to drive fast under the influence of alcohol.

Basheer, bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraj, was fatally mowed down by a car driven by Sriram on August 3, 2019. Though there was allegation that Sriram was drunk at the time of the accident, the police allegedly delayed checking his blood sample, which proved to be very decisive in this case. Finally, when he was tested after the mandated right hours, alcohol traces could not be detected in his blood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sriram Venkitaraman K M Basheer Drunk driving
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp