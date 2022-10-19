Heavy rain forecast across Kerala state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain across the state at least till October 20. The rain is expected to gain strength on Thursday, after a slight dip on Wednesday, according to the forecast. The IMD declared yellow alerts in nine districts except in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Wednesday. All districts except Kasaragod have yellow alerts for Thursday.

It declared orange alerts indicating isolated very high rainfall in 10 districts on Tuesday which saw heavy overnight rain. It rained heavily in the high ranges. Edamalayar and Ponmudi recorded a rainfall of over 200 mm on Monday night. Heavy rainfall resulted in a landslide at the ninth bend along the Thamarassery Ghat on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the IMD also announced the formation of the first cyclone in the post-monsoon season, named Sitran, in the Bay of Bengal. “The Southern side of Kerala is likely to get more rain on October 23 and 24. The impact of the cyclone will depend on its trajectory,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

