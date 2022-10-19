Inquest pictures of Kerala woman on Facebook: Family seeks justice

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: A family consisting of two children, their father and an aged grandmother is seeking justice after lodging a complaint with the Vellikulangara police station alleging that a photographer posted the inquest pictures of the children’s mother on social media.

Liji, 34, the mother, died in an accident in July. While the family was struggling to recover from the shock, another incident added to their trauma. A local photographer, who runs a studio, posted the pictures of inquest procedures of Liji on his Facebook page. It was reported that due to the absence of police photographers, they were compelled to hire a person from outside.

It was alleged that the photographer who processed the photos posted them on his Facebook page. The photos were later removed, but the local residents in the region, including the neighbour of the family, saw them and informed Liji’s husband Siju. While the motive behind the post remains unknown, the family filed a complaint against him seeking justice.

Siju attacked the photographer and allegedly damaged the camera and other equipment. The accused in the first case, Sidharthan, then lodged a complaint against Siju following which he was put behind bars.The case against the photographer was registered on August 4, while the counter case filed by Sidharthan was registered on August 11.

Vellikkulangara station house officer said: “In the absence of an officer in the rank of an inspector in Vellikkulangara, the case filed by the family under IT Act was transferred to Athirappilly and it is being probed. In the counter case, the probe was finished and a charge sheet filed.”

