Home States Kerala

KSRTC in talks with IRCTC, eyes hospitality sector

Plans to arrange pick-up service for tourists from rly stations; ‘KSRTC Fresh’ to give food to passengers on long trips

Published: 19th October 2022 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists who reached Munnar in a KSRTC bus as part of its budget package

Tourists who reached Munnar in a KSRTC bus as part of its budget package

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Loss-making and debt-ridden Kerala State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) is planning to introduce and explore new packages to increase its revenue. Top on the list is the introduction of inter-state and international tour packages at affordable prices in a tie-up with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

If all goes as planned, KSRTC’s Budget Tourism Cell (BTC) will launch its first tour package in association with IRCTC by December, officials said. If it works out, KSRTC buses will pick-up passengers and tourists from other states arriving at railway stations in a pre-arranged single-ticketing system. Likewise, they will be dropped at the respective stations after their tour in the state.

“Talks are ongoing with IRCTC officials. By the end of this month, we will get a clear picture,” said BTC state coordinator Prasanth Vijay. The plan also involves transporting international travellers arriving at the airports in Kerala using the IRCTC air ticket booking service.

Apart from this, BTC also aims to expand its wings in the hospitality sector.“We are planning to introduce ‘KSRTC Fresh’ with accredited hotels in Kerala to provide food to the passengers during long trips. An online food delivery service is also under consideration, by which  passengers can order food at a destination and, by the time, they reach there, food will be delivered,” said Prashanth.

Launched on November 1, 2021, KSRTC’s Budget Tourism celebrates its first anniversary with a record of completing over 2,500 trips and handling over 1.20 lakh passengers. “The target for the first year is Rs 10 crore and we have crossed Rs 8.5 crore by last month (September),” said a KSRTC official.

On average, BTC organises 300 trips per month and earns an income between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore. “Our target for the next three years is to organise 3,000 trips per month on average and generate a revenue of Rs 10-15 crore,” the official added.KSRTC also expects to set up BTC as a separate wing, offering tour packages at affordable prices. “With this, a part of the loss can be covered. The management has given a target to boost its revenue by at least Rs 10-20 crore from tickets alone,” said Prashanth.

Though the project received a good response from the public, the lack of buses in good condition at various depots led to the cancellation of a few trips.“Getting spare parts for the old buses is difficult. There is no separate fleet of buses for BTC. Once the revenue generation increases, we will think about it,” he added.

With BTC, a new work culture has been introduced among KSRTC employees. “We have targets and each employee’s achievement is analysed. There has been no major support received from the Kerala government or tourism department. The tour planning and coordination are being  done by the employees. Post-Covid, KSRTC is the only agency that has undertaken record trips in a year,” said a source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp