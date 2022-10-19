Home States Kerala

M M Mani’s ‘rogue’ remark on sub-collector kicks up row

Mani was speaking after inaugurating the march held to the RDO office in Devikulam on Tuesday raising various demands on the complex land issues in Idukki.

Minister M M Mani

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: CPM leader and Udumbanchola MLA M M Mani has landed in a controversy yet again, for calling Devikulam sub-collector Rahul Krishna Sharma a “rogue”. The former power minister made the comment while reacting to Sharma’s remarks on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the land issues in Idukki district.

The sub-collector had alleged that the CM was expressing his opinions in public speeches instead of giving order to the officials concerned. Reacting to the sub-collector’s statement, Mani said the state government has been making the best efforts to resolve the complex land issues in the district, but the sub-collector and the district collector are trying to sabotage them. Mani was speaking after inaugurating the march held to the RDO office in Devikulam on Tuesday raising various demands on the complex land issues in Idukki.

“The CM had already given direction to the sub-collector through the district collector to temporarily stop the proceedings by the district administration on the land issues in Idukki. However, the sub-collector’s statement on the CM was regardless of that direction,” he said. Calling the sub-collector a rogue, Mani said the bureaucrat from Uttar Pradesh was putting stress on the people in Kerala. If Sharma continues such acts in future, the public will start reacting against him, he said.

