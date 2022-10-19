Oushadhi’s plan to take over Sandeepananda Giri’s ashram sparks row

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision to start a wellness centre by Oushadhi, a government-owned ayurvedic medicine manufacturer, by taking over Sandeepananda Giri’s ashram at Kundamankadavu in Thiruvananthapuram has sparked a controversy. There are allegations that Oushadhi was forced to select the building as the swami is considered close to the ruling CPM leadership.

The ashram of Sandeepanada Giri at

Kundamankadavu in Thiruvananthapuram

Oushadhi chairperson Sobhana George, however, denied the allegations. She said the decision was part of Oushadhi’s foray into wellness centre. The Oushadhi board is likely to take a final decision on October 21.

Health department sources said T K Hrideek, the new managing director of Oushadhi, wrote to the government about taking over the ashram without conducting a detailed project report. Sources said the takeover and maintenance would result in an expenditure of over Rs 12 crore. Sandeepananda Giri’s building built in 2007 is of 18,000 sq ft in 73 cents.

Oushadhi is the largest producer of ayurvedic medicines in the public sector in the country. However, it has a history of opening a hospital in the capital city under political pressure during the UDF rule in 2004 and closing it down in just two years. Oushadhi’s panchakarma hospital built in Thrissur 18 years ago is profitable, but contributes only a negligible part of the company’s revenue. The chairperson said the company has changed for the better.

“We wanted to execute the Central government’s scheme to start wellness centres under Ayush. We are considering a centre each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode or Kannur, But we could not get any suitable buildings in other districts,” said Sobhana. However, she said there would not be any funds from the Central government for the project. She said the ashram was suggested by a board member. The ashram was attacked by unidentified assailants in October 2018.

