Ajithkumar named the new law and order ADGP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M R Ajithkumar has been named the new law and order ADGP. He will replace Vijay Sakhare, who will join the National Investigation Agency as inspector general on deputation. A member of the 1995 batch, Ajithkumar will continue to hold the charge of ADGP, Armed Battalion.

Meanwhile, Harshita Attaluri, Crime Branch IG, Thiruvananthapuram, has been given the full additional charge of IG, Crime Branch, Kozhikode. This was after the government approved the deputation of incumbent Ashok Yadav to the Border Security Force as IG.

Ajithkumar was one of the officers whose names were widely doing the rounds to be appointed as Sakhare’s replacement. Ajithkumar’s previous stint was in vigilance as ADGP. However, he was transferred from the post after his detention of gold-smuggling case accused P S Sarith in Palakkad created a big controversy. Ajithkumar’s selection for the post came in the wake of the unwavering support he has from the chief minister’s office, sources said.

