Chargesheet filed against actor Jayasurya, three others

A boat jetty was also illegally constructed.

Published: 20th October 2022 03:14 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has filed a charge sheet in the  Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court against actor Jayasurya and three others for allegedly encroaching on 3.7 cents of puramboke land near Chelavannoor lake in Kochi. Other than Jayasurya, retired Kochi corporation assistant executive engineer Girija Devi, building inspector Ramachandran Nair and private architect George have been arraigned accused in the chargesheet filed on Tuesday.

Jayasurya bought 11.425 cents beside Chelavannoor lake in 2007 and constructed a house. However, it was found that other than the land purchased, 3.7 cents of puramboke land on the eastern side close to the lake was also acquired. A compound wall was constructed int the puramboke land. A boat jetty was also illegally constructed.

After coming to know about the encroachment, Kalamassery native Girish Babu complained to Kochi corporation in 2013. The same year, Jayasurya raised a hue and cry over the potholes on roads in Kochi. He also filled potholes on a road triggering a tussle with the corporation. In 2014, the corporation issued a notice to Jayasurya to demolish and remove the unauthorised construction. Though the actor approached a special tribunal, his petition was dismissed.

