Irked by VC’s inaction, Khan shows 15 senate members the door

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an extraordinary move, the Raj Bhavan directly issued a notification on Wednesday removing 15 members of the Kerala University senate, including four heads of departments. The action came after Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai chose not to implement Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s October 15 order withdrawing his senate nominees for not attending a meeting convened on his directions on October 11.

As per procedure, the VC is supposed to direct the registrar to issue the notification of the senate members’ removal. However, Pillai on Tuesday had written back to the governor, pointing out ‘illegalities’ in the order. The Raj Bhavan had then shot off a terse reply asking him to comply with Khan’s directive.

University sources said Pillai went on leave without handing over charge to anyone. This prompted the Raj Bhavan to issue the notification on its own. It is also learnt to have taken serious note of the VC’s inaction.

“The VC was asked to implement the order and send a compliance report. He chose not to do so citing technicalities,” said a source. However, action against Pillai is not likely as his term ends on October 24.

The senate members withdrawn by the governor include four heads of departments (ex-officio members) and 11 persons that Khan nominated in the “other members” category. “We will approach court on Thursday as the governor has refused to reconsider the decision to withdraw our nomination,” said one of the ousted senate members.

Raj Bhavan shortlists names

The Raj Bhavan has shortlisted senior professors from various varsities, including Kerala University, who could be given temporary charge as the varsity’s VC upon expiry of Pillai’s term. The higher education minister, in her capacity as pro-chancellor, had requested Khan to hand over the charge to VCs of Sanskrit or MG universities or the higher education secretary. “The Raj Bhavan has received the minister’s communication. However, it is not mandatory that the governor should act as per the government’s recommendation,” said a source.

