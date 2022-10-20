Kerala govt to regularise unauthorised constructions made before Nov ’19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major decision that will have a major impact across the state, the cabinet on Wednesday decided to regularise unauthorised constructions made on or before November 7, 2019. They include domestic and commercial constructions which began on this date. Constructions which violate rules in about 11 categories will not be considered.

They include constructions contrary to two planning schemes, those located in areas notified for road widening, those violating Kerala Conservation of Paddy and Wetland Act, certain safety and security provisions and restrictions under the Aircraft Act.

“Houses or commercial buildings which violated norms like those on setback (open space required around a structure), floor area ratio or car parking will be the major beneficiaries. They will be condoned on payment of a fine,” said a source in the LSG department. He said the mass regularisation would fetch good revenue for the local self-government institutions.

Wednesday’s cabinet decision was to regularise illegal constructions that happened before November 8, the day when the Kerala Panchayat Building Rules, 2019 and the Kerala Municipality Building Rules, 2019 came into effect. For this, the panchayat and municipality Acts will be amended. The cabinet approved the draft of the amendment bills. Ordinances will be issued for the amendment and the rules will be notified.

Afterwards, applications will be invited for regularisation. The processing of the application involves site visits by officers of the local self-governments. Earlier, a mass regularisation drive was held in 2018. The penalty charges will be the same as in 2018. “Regularisaton of commercial buildings would yield big revenue. For example, a mall has to pay Rs 3 lakh for each car parking slot it lacks,” the source said.

