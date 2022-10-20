Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court seeks details of child care centres

The interim order was passed by the division bench on Tuesday and uploaded on the HC website on Wednesday.

Published: 20th October 2022 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to furnish details of the child care centres/centre homes where nomadic children, who are found begging or selling knick-knacks on the streets, are kept until their repatriation begins.

In the interim order it passed after registering a suo motu case based on the Express photo feature published on October 15 on nomadic children, the court also asked the government to provide a detailed chart in this regard. The interim order was passed by the division bench on Tuesday and uploaded on the HC website on Wednesday.

“Taking note of the incident relating to nomadic children begging or selling knick-knacks at busy junctions and tourist spots, and also their plight that they should be taken care of, sent to shelter homes or repatriated, an instant suo motu public interest litigation is initiated,” the court said in the order.

The court directed the state government to file a report with supporting documents, detailing the steps taken to provide suitable care and protection to children in need and also the nomadic children found begging or selling various items on the streets.

