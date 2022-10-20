Kerala man sets differently-abled son ablaze in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A man set ablaze his differently-abled son, at Kechery on Wednesday morning. Fahad, 27, was burned to death on the spot while his father Suleiman suffered minor burns. The incident happened around 11 am. It was local people who took Fahad to Kunnamkulam taluk hospital, but he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Though Fahad’s mother was present at the house when the incident happened, she couldn’t resist or stop Suleiman. Sources said that Suleiman had earlier attempted to kill Fahad to get rid of him.

The Kunnamkulam police registered a case and took Suleiman into custody. It is learnt that Suleiman suffered from mental problems. He had planned such an act and bought diesel from a nearby fuel station.

On Wednesday morning, Suleiman called his son to the backyard of the house and poured the diesel over him.

