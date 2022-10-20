Sexual harassment: Congress MLA Eldose Kunnapillil says charges against him 'politically motivated'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perumbavoor MLA Eldose Kunnapillil who is on the run after a woman friend levelled sexual harassment charges against him, gave explanation to the Congress leadership claiming that he was "innocent."

In a reply given to the State Congress leadership, he maintained that the case was politically motivated. Following rape case against him, the party leadership had given an ultimatum to the 44 year old legislator to explain his stand.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran who is in New Delhi told reporters that he has received Eldose Kunnapallil's explanation. But he is yet to go through the same. Sudhakaran said the legislator has erred in his actions and an internal probe will be conducted against the tainted MLA.

"The party leadership feels that Eldose Kunnapillil has erred in his actions. We will initiate an internal probe. Views of senior leaders views will be sought. Accordingly appropriate action will be initiated against him", said Sudhakaran.

ALSO READ | Kerala: Sexual assault complaint filed against MLA Eldhose Kunnapillil

It is reliably learnt that in his explanation given to Sudhakaran, the legislator has maintained that he should be heard before the party takes a call on the issue. Eldose Kunnapillil has apparently given details on all the cases against the woman. He started that he knows her as a PR agency employee.

The ultimatum given by the State Congress leadership to explain his stand was on Thursday. Meanwhile the anticipatory bail plea filed by Eldose Kunnapillil before a Thiruvananthapuram court is coming up for hearing today.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perumbavoor MLA Eldose Kunnapillil who is on the run after a woman friend levelled sexual harassment charges against him, gave explanation to the Congress leadership claiming that he was "innocent." In a reply given to the State Congress leadership, he maintained that the case was politically motivated. Following rape case against him, the party leadership had given an ultimatum to the 44 year old legislator to explain his stand. State Congress president K Sudhakaran who is in New Delhi told reporters that he has received Eldose Kunnapallil's explanation. But he is yet to go through the same. Sudhakaran said the legislator has erred in his actions and an internal probe will be conducted against the tainted MLA. "The party leadership feels that Eldose Kunnapillil has erred in his actions. We will initiate an internal probe. Views of senior leaders views will be sought. Accordingly appropriate action will be initiated against him", said Sudhakaran. ALSO READ | Kerala: Sexual assault complaint filed against MLA Eldhose Kunnapillil It is reliably learnt that in his explanation given to Sudhakaran, the legislator has maintained that he should be heard before the party takes a call on the issue. Eldose Kunnapillil has apparently given details on all the cases against the woman. He started that he knows her as a PR agency employee. The ultimatum given by the State Congress leadership to explain his stand was on Thursday. Meanwhile the anticipatory bail plea filed by Eldose Kunnapillil before a Thiruvananthapuram court is coming up for hearing today.