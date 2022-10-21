Civic Chandran’s bail cancelled, Kerala High Court asks him to appear before police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday cancelled the anticipatory bail granted by Kozhikode Sessions Court to writer and activist Civic Chandran, an accused in a sexual harassment case filed by a woman writer. “The appeals stand allowed and the order granting anticipatory bail to the accused in derogation of the specific bar under Sections 18 and 18-A of the SC/ST Act stands set aside,” said the court.

In another case, a Single Judge recently granted anticipatory bail to him after expunging the ‘sexually provocative dress’ remarks made by the Kozhikode Sessions Court. Justice A Badharudeen said, “the court is mindful of the atrocities and sexual harassment against girl children, women and even against minors regardless of their gender, in the society at large even in workplaces, schools and other educational institutions. It is alarming to note that the number of cases in this category is increasing day by day though there are many legislations to curtail the same.”

While allowing the appeal filed by the state government and the victim seeking to quash the bail order, the court directed Chandran to surrender before the probe officer within seven days for subjecting him to interrogation and medical examination, if any, for the purpose of probe. If the accused is arrested, he shall be produced before the Special Judge on the date of the arrest itself. On such production, if regular bail application is filed by the accused, the special judge shall consider it on the same day on merits and pass orders as early as possible, preferable on the same day.

ACTIVISTS WELCOME ORDER

Kozhikode: Writer and activist C S Chandrika posted on Facebook: “Let writers, activists, politicians and leaders learn to treat women with courtesy. Let this be a lesson to all sexual offenders who are hailed as democrats, revolutionaries and intellectuals, and the men and women who support them. Let the members of the Internal Complaint Committee of ‘Patabhedam’ magazine, who covered up the crime now apologise to the women of Kerala.”

