Communist leader V S Achuthanandan celebrates 99th birthday with family

In a social media post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed his hearty birthday wishes to V S Achuthanandan.

Published: 21st October 2022 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran CPM leader V S Achuthanandan celebrating his 99th birthday at his home at Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, with wife K Vasumathi, daughter-in-law Dr Rajni, daughter Dr Asha, son-in-law Thangaraj and grandsons | Facebook

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India’s oldest living Communist leader V S Achuthanandan, who turned 99 on Thursday, celebrated his birthday with family members, with many wishing him on social media. As usual the family celebrated the birthday by cutting cake.

Wishes started pouring in right from the morning with CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury calling up first. Soon after that M A Baby called to convey the available party politburo’s wishes. It was followed by CPI general secretary D Raja and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

A slew of other leaders, including ministers P Rajeeve and K Krishnankutty, senior CPM leader G Sudhakaran, veteran Congress leader A K Antony, V M Sudheeran, Joseph M Puthussery V K Prasanth and Lathika Subhash also conveyed their wishes. Speaker A N Shamseer in addition to senior CPI leaders C Divakaran and Pannian Raveendran called on the veteran comrade. Some students from the Law College too visited the house of VS’ son V A Arun Kumar to wish the veteran leader on his birthday.

“Conveyed heartiest birthday greetings to former Chief Minister Shri VS Achuthanandan through his son. I join the people of Kerala in wishing him good health and happiness as he turns 100,” tweeted the Governor. In a social media post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed his hearty birthday wishes to V S Achuthanandan.

