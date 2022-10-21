Court grants anticipatory bail to Eldose Kunnapillil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MLA Eldose Kunnapillil, who has been on the run after being booked for rape and attempt to murder, secured anticipatory bail on Thursday on the condition that he appear before the investigation officer for interrogation on Saturday.

In its order, the Thiruvananthapuram additional district and sessions court said the murder bid charge was added against the Perumbavoor MLA as an afterthought and wasn’t a valid ground to deny him pre-arrest bail relief. It also said the legislator’s questioning can continue till November 1.

The court also said there was no likelihood of him fleeing from justice and that only his limited custody was required to unearth more evidence. It also took note of the fact that the MLA has no criminal history.

If arrested, Eldose should be released on bail upon executing the bond for Rs 5 lakh with two solvent sureties for the like sum, said the court, which asked him not to leave the country. It allowed the investigation officer to seize his mobile phones and told the MLA to provide details of his social media accounts to the officer.

The complainant, a teacher, had accused Eldose of raping her on multiple occasions. She alleged that he tried to murder her near suicide point in Kovalam on September 14. The court, which heard the woman’s objection to the MLA’s anticipatory bail plea, noted that the documents produced before it revealed an intimate relationship between the two. Whether it was rape or there was consent will be decided at the time of trial, the court said.

Meanwhile, the prosecution said it will file an appeal against the bail. The woman had first raised a complaint of physical assault with the city police commissioner on September 28 following which Eldose was booked. Eldose had been initially booked for abduction and outraging the modesty of the woman.

Later Eldose was charged with rape and attempt to murder after the woman alleged the same.

WILL FILE APPEAL, SAYS COMPLAINANT

Kochi: The woman who complained against Eldose Kunnappilly on Thursday said she will file an appeal against the anticipatory bail granted to the Perumbavoor MLA in the rape and assault case. “I stand by my complaint. I will expose the MLA who has been spreading allegations against me. If I am criminal, then why did the MLA befriend me. I have complete trust in police and judiciary,” she said.

