Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy: Convict Manichan walks out of prison after 22 years

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chandran alias Manichan, a former liquor contractor who had been convicted in the sensational Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy which had claimed 31 lives, on Friday walked out of jail after 22 years of imprisonment.

His close relatives received him when he came out of the Nettukaltheri Open Prison near here after completing the procedures.

Arraigned as the seventh accused in the case, Manichan was released based on a recent Supreme Court directive to the state government to release him waiving the Rs 30.45 lakh fine imposed upon him considering a plea filed by his wife pointing out the family's poor financial condition.

His imprisonment had been shortened earlier based on a remission programme of the state government but he was continuing in the prison as he was unable to remit the fine.

Manichan was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,45,000 and he already underwent actual imprisonment of over 21 years.

"We do not find any material difference so far as the case of the petitioner is concerned, except that the fine imposed on the petitioner's husband is of a higher amount.

We do not think that can be a distinguishing criteria on the basis of which relief can be denied to him," the apex court said in its order passed on October 19.

The hooch tragedy had claimed 31 lives at Kalluvathukkal in Kollam district on October 21, 2000.

According to police, the victims had died after consuming illicit liquor which was said to be supplied from Manichan's godown and sold through a hooch den run by Hyrunnisa, one of the prime accused.

