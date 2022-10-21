Kerala to launch massive digital survey on November 1

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The massive digital survey as part of the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ programme will begin in the state on November 1. The first phase will cover 200 revenue villages across all 14 districts. Ahead of the survey, people of these villages have been asked to cross-check details of their land available on the Ente Bhoomi portal www.entebhoomi.kerala.gov.in.

The 200 villages have been listed on the portal. Owners can register with the website and enter their survey number and sub-division number to view details. If details of one’s land are not available on the portal or in case of mistakes, a complaint can be raised through the portal itself. Copies of supporting documents should also be uploaded.

“The government is making a comprehensive database integrating the land-related data with the revenue, registration and survey departments. Before the new survey, people should ensure that their land details on the portal are error-free. They should also cooperate with the surveying officers. When finalised, the new survey map will become the authentic record of one’s land parcel,” said an officer in the survey department.

The survey will be launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 1. Survey Sabhas or ward-level meetings to educate people on the new survey are being conducted in the selected villages. The time of the survey will be intimated through various channels, local-level public meetings and notification through different media. Owners have to be present at the spot with the registration deed and Aadhaar card. NRKs or others who cannot be present can assign proxies.

Bushes and shrubs on the land borders should be cleared before the survey officers’ visit. Boundaries should be marked. It will be better to settle petty border disputes before the survey. Or else, the land holdings under dispute will be shown as a single unit on the new map until the issue is settled. The officers will show the draft map on their tab in case of doubts. The draft will later be made available on the Ente Bhoomi portal for corrections.

Public buildings to be marked

The government land will also be surveyed and public buildings will be marked. Topographical details like roads, canals, streams, ponds and backwaters will also be mapped. The final product will be a GIS database which will help in the total digitisation of land transfers and records maintained by survey, registration and revenue departments. It will also help in disaster management activities.

The new survey will cover 1,550 of the total 1,666 villages in Kerala in four years. Excluded are 95 villages where the digital resurvey was completed earlier and 21 where it is going on.

