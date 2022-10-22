Home States Kerala

‘Forced’ to act in adult series, Thiruvananthapuram youth files case

As per the complaint that was lodged with Vizhinjam police, the youth said he had contacted the content producers after seeing an online advertisement.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 26-year-old youth has approached the chief minister and the police alleging that he was arm-twisted to act in an adult web series by a woman director despite his objection and the content was set to be released on Over-the-Top platform (OTT) on Monday. The youth, who hails from Venganoor in Thiruvananthapuram, said his life has taken an ugly turn after the teaser of the web series was released on ‘Telegram,’ after which his family has disowned him.

As per the complaint that was lodged with Vizhinjam police, the youth said he had contacted the content producers after seeing an online advertisement. He was told to reach Aruvikkara and the shoot took place in a desolate villa there. He said he was asked to sign a document before acting and since he was excited about his maiden project, he did not read through it.

