‘Free mixing of genders’ at International Climate Summit: Samastha seeks report

Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliar’s son Dr Abdul Hakeem Azhari was the main organiser of the programme held at the Markaz Knowledge City.

Published: 22nd October 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kanthapuram group of Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema has sought an explanation from the organisers of the International Climate Summit on the issue of presence of women on the stage along with men at various sessions of the programme.

In a statement issued on Friday, Samastha president E Sulaiman Musaliyar said there has been no change in the stand of Sunnis and the organisation on the issue of free mixing of sexes. “Samastha will seek an explanation on the issues that happened at the recently held Climate Summit that are against the policies and traditions of the Sunni movement and Samastha and will take appropriate actions,” Musaliyar said in the statement.

Women delegates from abroad had actively taken part in the sessions and women were present in the audience too. The photographs of the interactions were widely circulated on social media. Many people from different parts of society had welcomed it as a ‘positive change’.

Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliar’s son Dr Abdul Hakeem Azhari was the main organiser of the programme held at the Markaz Knowledge City.

