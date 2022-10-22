Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court restrains guv from naming KU senate nominees

The Kerala High Court on Friday restrained Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from nominating new members to the senate of Kerala University until October 31.

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Friday restrained Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from nominating new members to the senate of Kerala University until October 31. “There will be a direction to the chancellor not to make any fresh nominations in place of the petitioners,” said Justice Murali Purushothaman.

The court issued the interim order on the petitions filed by Dr K S Chandrasekar and others challenging the notification by the governor as the chancellor of universities withdrawing the nominations of 15 members of the senate. The governor, in the notification, stated that the “members have failed to discharge their duties and responsibilities as members in the senate of the university. I hereby withdraw my pleasure from allowing them to continue as members in the senate with immediate effect”.

Removal of nominees: HC to consider writ pleas on Oct 31

According to the petitioners, the chancellor is exercising powers under the Kerala University Act, 1974, and the High Court has the power to examine the reasonableness of the action of the chancellor. They said that no reasons have been stated by the chancellor in the notification while exercising powers under proviso 4 to Section 18(3) of the Act and the petitioners were not heard.

Jaju Babu, standing counsel for the chancellor, argued that the petitioners have been nominated by the chancellor exercising his powers vested under Section 17 of the Act, and as the petitioners being nominated members, the chancellor has the power to withdraw his pleasure under the 4th proviso to Section 18(3) of the Act and no reason need be stated for the action.

He added the materials, on the basis of which the notification was issued, will be placed before the court. The court said the question as to whether chancellor’s action in withdrawing the pleasure and withdrawing nominations is valid or not is a matter to be examined in writ petitions. Therefore, post the writ petitions for further consideration on October 31. Till such time, no to make any fresh nomination, said the court.

