KSRTC okays low fares for all differently abled persons

Published: 22nd October 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation

KSRTC buses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister Antony Raju on Friday announced that all differently-abled persons will be allowed concessional rates to travel in KSRTC buses. In addition, acid attack victims and those suffering from Parkinson disease, muscular dystrophy, multiple disability, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, thalassemia, sickle cell disease and dwarfism will be added to the list of differently-abled persons, he said.

The minister made the announcement at a transport adalat held at Palakkad. He said the decision was taken after considering their difficulties. At the adalat, he received a petition detailing the hardships the differently abled persons are facing.

The eligible persons shall apply at the KSRTC unit to avail the concession. It should be accompanied by a certificate from the medical board. KSRTC had earlier proposed to provide travel concessions to all persons covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

In the beginning, only the physically challenged and blind persons were given travel concessions.  Those having 50% physical disability were given 70% concession of actual fare, 100% visually challenged persons were allowed free travel. They were allowed travel concessions in city, ordinary, city fast and fast passenger buses, covering a 40-km radius of their place of stay.

