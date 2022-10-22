Third-degree torture from Kerala police for no crime: Brothers

Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “You won’t have fingers left to hold the gun during encounters.” This was what one of the police officers shouted as he beat up Vishnu, a soldier with the Indian Army, at Kilikolloor police station on August 25, recalled his brother Vignesh.“We were subjected to third-degree torture. It was nothing but police brutality,” said Vignesh, who was one of the victims. It’s been two months. However, the physical, mental and emotional scars the two brothers suffered have not healed.

“My elder brother suffered the most. His engagement with the girl he had loved for eight years was cancelled. We were disgraced,” said Vignesh, adding that the brothers wanted to forget the day but in vain.

Vignesh said it all started when he was summoned to the police station to give his statement in connection with a drug case in which three youths had been nabbed.

“There, I saw a policeman who knew me. Since I had to attend a physical test for a police interview in Adoor, I was in a hurry and requested the policeman to leave me early. 1While coming out, I saw my brother around 50m away from the police station. He had come to purchase something. That was when Prakash Chandran (the ASI), who was in an inebriated condition, assaulted Vishnu on the road. There had been no provocation,” said Vignesh. Vishnu went to the station to complain against the officer. He also sought a medical test. Then all hell broke loose.

“Prakash entered the station and slapped Vishnu. This was recorded on CCTV. Later, we were taken to a ‘torture room’ and beaten up with lathis and cables. We were beaten up so badly that we were crawling. My brother, a proud soldier, was forced to stand in his underwear,” said Vignesh. He said the police did not try to shift them to a hospital for almost eight hours.

CCTV visuals debunk police’s claims

“Later, we were falsely framed in a drug case and the information was circulated in the media. We were then shifted to the Kollam district hospital. The doctors referred us to the Paripally Medical College, but we were not taken there,” said Vignesh.

He demanded strict punishment for Kilikolloor SHO Vinod K, SI Anish, and ASI Prakash Chandran. The trio, along with civil police officer Manikanthan Pillai, were suspended on Thursday. Meanwhile, police’s claims that Vishnu had attacked them first fell flat after CCTV footage of the assault was released by the police on Friday.

The visuals show Chandran slapping Vishnu and the latter trying to defend himself. It also shows the brother falling on the floor in the melee. In the video, which is around 2 minutes and 24 seconds long, the ASI can be seen tearing the soldier’s shirt after he fell.

Vignesh demanded that the entire CCTV footage be released. “Top police officials are protecting criminals in the force. We will not get justice from the police, and have decided to move court,” he said.

Meanwhile, the public relations officer of the Defence ministry on Friday rubbished reports that the Army had intervened in the matter and sought reports from the DGP were false. The alleged torture came to light after Vishnu and Vignesh were released from judicial custody. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission registered a suo motu case in the incident based on media reports.

