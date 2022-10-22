TN gangster killed, chopped into pieces; two held in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Valiyathura police found parts of two lower limbs of a man discarded at Muttathara sewage plant on August 15, little did they know that they were going to unravel a barbaric murder precipitated by rivalry between two Tamil Nadu-based gangs that spilled over to Kerala soil.

Initially, the cops checked the city hospitals to ascertain if they had discarded any amputated body parts somewhere inadvertently. But the doctors who examined the limbs said that they were not amputated body parts as the cuts were not precise and sharp and rather it appeared as if they were shabbily cut using crude weapons.

Manu and Shahan Sha

This prompted the cops to check the man-missing cases in the state to identify the body parts and that also did not yield any information. It was then they decided to seek the support of TN police to check if any person had gone missing from the neighbouring district of Kanyakumari. For two months they had no information and finally things began falling in place when a ward councillor from Chinnamuttom in Kanyakumari got back to inform that a 25-year-old history-sheeter was missing since the second week of August.

Kanishkan was his name, and he had a slew of criminal cases against him, the most notable being the murder of a gangster, Sahayam, in Kanyakumari district. Kanishkan’s mother was summoned and asked about her son’s Thiruvananthapuram connection. She reportedly said that her son knew a person named Manu Ramesh, who was a member of a rival gang. The police managed to find Manu, who has about eight criminal cases, and on questioning he spilled beans on the crime.

Manu, 27, and his accomplice Shahan Sha, 27, both hailing from Valiyathura, were arrested by Valiyathura police on Friday for murdering Kanishkan and later disposing of his body after slicing it into pieces. Apart from bits of two legs, his abdomen was also recovered from the sewage plant, said City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar.

