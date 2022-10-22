Home States Kerala

Wayanad invokes disaster management act to curb mindless soil extraction

Collector’s order puts responsibility on each dept concerned to ensure rules are complied with

Published: 22nd October 2022

Image of landslide used for representational purposes

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Large-scale violation of rules relating to soil extraction and construction of buildings in landslide-prone hilly district of Wayanad has prompted the district administration to finally crack the whip. Invoking provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the district administration has made strict compliance with soil extraction and building rules mandatory for issuance of permits by local bodies for development of land or construction. Environment activists have demanded similar curbs in other hilly districts as well to prevent large-scale soil erosion and landslides.

In the order, District Collector A Geetha, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has made the authority’s permission compulsory for soil extraction above six metres. Besides, ‘bench cutting’ of 1.5 metre has been made mandatory for removal of soil beyond a height of three metres. Also, a gap of two metres will have to be maintained from the adjacent plot while carrying out soil extraction, the order states. If the soil is removed below a height of three metres, a gap of 1.5 metres has been prescribed from the adjacent plot  

“The existing building permit rules do have most of these conditions already laid down. However, local bodies and other departments do not carry out proper verification before issuing permits,” said the collector. She added that flouting of rules governing soil extraction can have devastating consequences in a hilly district like Wayanad prone to frequent mudslips and landslides.  

According to the order, secretaries of the local bodies concerned should ensure that approved engineers and supervisors submit building plans only after fulfilling the stringent conditions related to soil extraction. The geologist of the district has been directed to ensure compliance with the order while considering applications for mineral transit pass.

“By invoking provisions of the Disaster Management Act, we expect stricter enforcement or rules. Also, by bringing the departments concerned under the ambit of the order, there will be better coordination and monitoring,” said Samshad Marakkar, Wayanad district panchayat president.

According to the Geological Society of India, a little over half of the total area of Wayanad is landslide-prone. In Idukki, close to two-thirds of the district are prone to mudslips and landslides.“The Wayanad district administration’s landmark order brings accountability to various departments that pass the buck when a disaster strikes. The government should take the initiative to replicate the model in other districts, including Idukki, that are landslide prone,” said Stanley Augustine, secretary, Environment Protection and Research Council, an eco-conservation group.

