When snakes hiss, Hisham doesn’t flinch and sees a business prospect

KANNUR: People would normally run for cover when they see a snake, but not Muhammad Hisham of Pazhayangadi. The 20-year-old final-year BSc food technology student earns enough money to pursue his studies at PA Engineering College, Mangaluru, by selling pet snakes imported from Africa.

“Since the Covid outbreak, the exotic pet sale sector has changed as a lot of people started buying snakes across the state,” said Hisham who had started doing the business of exotic pet trade around a year ago. He was excited on Friday as he waited for his new collection of snakes to arrive from Delhi.

“I get snakes from Delhi, Mumbai and some other places. Once I get a new collection, I would put the details with photos and videos through my Instagram account ‘club_exotica’ and WhatsApp groups. Customers then approach me,” he said.

To start this business, one needs to register his name in the Parivesh portal of the Central government. “Every deal we make with our customers should be registered on this website. Officials from forest, police and local bodies would come and check the location of the business,” said Hisham.

Hisham got the idea of owning a snake during the days of Covid lockdown. “I got my first snake from a YouTuber in Malappuram. When I posted photos of the snake in my Instagram account, enquiries started comin from people who asked whether I would sell it. It was then that I started thinking about doing this as a business,” he said.

He has set up a plastic tub called snake enclosure. “The food for the snakes is live rats. When I go to college, my father, Jaffer Sadiq, would look after the snakes. “There is nothing to be afraid of while handling these snakes as they are not venomous. As of now, I had an ivory ball python, royal ball python, Mexican black king snake, Honduran Milk snake, Corn snake and Kenyan Sand boa.”

The prices of snakes vary from Rs 25,000 to Rs. 4,00,000. “The highest price I have got for a snake is Rs 1. 2 lakh. I would get a profit of Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 from the sale of a snake. This way, I can meet my expenses for the studies in Mangaluru without troubling my father.”

