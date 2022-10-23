Home States Kerala

23-year-old killed for rejecting love proposal in Kannur

Vishnupriya is survived by her father Vinod, mother Bindu and  siblings Vismaya, Vipina and Arun.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: An alleged love failure claimed another young life in the state as a 23-year-old woman was killed  by youth at Panur in Kannur on Saturday. Vishnupriya’s throat was slit and her hands had deep cut wounds. The Panur police arrested the accused, Shyamjith, 25, a native of Manamtheri near Koothuparama, within a few hours of the murder.  According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30am as Vishnupriya was alone at her house.

She had just returned from the house of a relative after attending the post-death rituals of her grandmother. Vishnupriya, daughter of Kannachankandy Vinod of Vallyayi near Mokeri, was working as a pharmacist in a lab at Panur. She had come to her house to change her dress.

When Vishnupriya’s mother came in search of her as she hadn’t returned to the kin’s house for a long time, she saw her daughter lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom, with her throat slit and hands hacked. Vishnupriya’s grandmother died five days ago. Since the post-death rituals were taking place, no relative was at her house. Local residents said they saw a young man wearing a cap and mask going out of the house.

The police team that reached the house soon checked Vishnupriya’s mobile phone. The calls that came to the phone just before her death led to the arrest of Shyamjith. He was located with the help of cyber police. It is alleged that Shyamjith got enraged as his love proposal was rejected by Vishnupriya. Vishnupriya is survived by her father Vinod, mother Bindu and siblings Vismaya, Vipina and Arun.

