Citing recent SC verdict, Kerala Governor asks VCs of nine universities to resign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an extraordinary move, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has asked Vice Chancellors of nine state varsities to submit their resignations by 11.30 am on Monday.

According to legal experts, such a move is unprecedented in the country. Questions have also been raised about whether the Governor is empowered to show the Vice Chancellors the door without conducting a proper inquiry as laid down in the university acts.

The direction to step down has been issued to the Vice Chancellors of the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunchath Ezuthachan Malayalam University.

The Governors' direction came in the wake of a Supreme Court verdict that quashed the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University MS Rajasree on the grounds that the process to select her constituted a violation of UGC regulations.

The apex court had on Friday set aside Rajasree's appointment as she was the unanimous choice of the selection panel. This, the SC said, was a violation of UGC regulations that a "panel of names" should be submitted from which the Chancellor (Governor) should select a suitable person.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Vice Chancellors of six universities were unanimous choices of the search committee. This constituted a violation of UGC regulations as stated in the recent SC order. In the case of the Vice Chancellors of three other varsities, the selection committee consisted of persons from non-academic background, which was another violation of the UGC regulations, the Raj Bhavan maintained.

