Civic Chandran appears before police to complete bail procedures

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Writer Civic Chandran appeared before investigating officer and Koyilandy circle-inspector K R Ranjith on Saturday as part of the bail procedures in one of the sexual harassment cases against him. The Kerala High Court granted Civic Chandran anticipatory bail in one of the two sexual harassment cases against him last month. He reached the Koyilandy police station to complete the bail procedures.

The police have asked him to come to the station every Saturday between 10 am and 11 am. He was sent on bail after paying Rs1 lakh. However, Civic Chandran hasn’t surrendered in the second sexual harassment case filed by a Scheduled Caste woman.

The case is being investigated by the Vadakara DySP since it includes charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The High Court cancelled his bail in the second case on Thursday.

The HC took action in the appeal filed by the complainant and the government against the granting of bail to Civic Chandran by the Kozhikode Sessions Court referring to the survivor’s dress as provoking. The woman had stated that Civic Chandran had sexually assaulted her during a book launch ceremony. The police registered the case under section 354 of IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The HC had directed Civic Chandran to surrender within seven days.

KOZHIKODE: Writer Civic Chandran appeared before investigating officer and Koyilandy circle-inspector K R Ranjith on Saturday as part of the bail procedures in one of the sexual harassment cases against him. The Kerala High Court granted Civic Chandran anticipatory bail in one of the two sexual harassment cases against him last month. He reached the Koyilandy police station to complete the bail procedures. The police have asked him to come to the station every Saturday between 10 am and 11 am. He was sent on bail after paying Rs1 lakh. However, Civic Chandran hasn’t surrendered in the second sexual harassment case filed by a Scheduled Caste woman. The case is being investigated by the Vadakara DySP since it includes charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The High Court cancelled his bail in the second case on Thursday. The HC took action in the appeal filed by the complainant and the government against the granting of bail to Civic Chandran by the Kozhikode Sessions Court referring to the survivor’s dress as provoking. The woman had stated that Civic Chandran had sexually assaulted her during a book launch ceremony. The police registered the case under section 354 of IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The HC had directed Civic Chandran to surrender within seven days.