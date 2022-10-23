Elanthoor couple stored human organs in fridge for sale, reveals probe

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the police have ruled out ‘organ trade’ angle in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case, it has been revealed that Mohammed Shafi, the mastermind, had convinced co-accused Bhagaval Singh and Laila to store the human organs in fridge so that it can be sold. The revelation proves that the accused had no awareness about organ harvesting. This rules out the possibility of links with organ trafficking racket.

The investigation team received information that Shafi had made Bhagaval Singh and Laila believe that he had links with people who buy the organs; hence, they had to store the body parts after the ‘human sacrifice’.

The special investigation team received statements of Bhagaval Singh and Laila about Shafi’s communication on the illegal organ trade. Sources said, as per their statements, the organs of Rosily, who was murdered in June, were kept in the refrigerator for two days and dumped in a pit after Shafi informed them that the party did not arrive as he could not strike a deal with them.

After Padmam’s murder, her organs were stored but dumped in the same pit where her severed body parts were disposed of on September 26. Like in the first instance, the couple dumped the organs after Shafi informed them that the party would not arrive to collect the organs, according to police sources.

Reports that the vital organs of the sacrificed women were missing had triggered rumours of organ trade. However, the police dismissed it citing that organ harvest cannot happen in unhygienic and unsterilised conditions.

Shafi had fabricated a lot of stories to exploit the irrational fear of the couple. Bhagaval Singh and wife Laila got in touch through one of Shafi’s fake Facebook profiles, in the name of ‘Sreedevi’, created in 2019. He gradually lured them into ‘human sacrifice’ operation through frequent communication via FB since November 2021. The investigation revealed that Shafi had collected money from the couple for bringing the women for human sacrifice. However, when they enquired about the money, he diverted the matter citing human sacrifice and organ trade, and satiated his sadistic pleasure, sources said.

However, the exact amount he amassed from the couple is yet unknown and the police are collecting the evidence. “We have received strong evidence from the analysis of phone call detail records and FB profiles. Shafi had frequent discussions with the couple and due to his influence, they agreed to human sacrifice and then the organ trade,” said a top officer.

