Elusive tigers attack domestic animals in Wayanad district

A forest official said that all efforts are being made to trap the wild animals and rapid response teams are being deployed to capture the big cats.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Tigers are on the prowl in the hamlets located on the fringes of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. On Saturday the elusive tiger of Cheeral in Sultan Bathery returned after a week and killed a pregnant cow. In separate incidents a three-year-old goat was killed by a tiger at Meenangadi while another goat was attacked at Ambalavayal.

A forest official said that all efforts are being made to trap the wild animals and rapid response teams are being deployed to capture the big cats.“The tiger attacks were reported in areas situated on forest fringes. Hence, the tigers may have returned to the forest, However, the forest officials are monitoring the situation,” he said.

In Cheeral, the elusive tiger returned after a week and killed a pregnant cow of P S Scaria of Palapurahu house. “I had gone to bed at 1 pm. We had left the lights around the house on. At 3.15 pm, the cow was mooing and we rushed out. The tiger was pulling the cow out of the cow shed. As we started screaming, it left the cow and ran away. The cow died with in 10 minutes,” said Scaria.

 This was the 10th attack on cattle by the elusive tiger in Cheeral, within a month.Despite the best efforts, including the installation of 16 surveillance cameras, the wild animals continue to elude capture. Meanwhile the residents of Cheeral decided to launch a signature campaign demanding the capture of the tiger, which was spreading fear among the residents.

A special meeting of the grama sabha will be held at Cheeral AUP school at 2 pm on Sunday.
The residents  have decided to submit a mass petition to the chief minister in this regard. 

