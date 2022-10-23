Groove to the rhythm of German music band

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The spell of wet weather prevailing in the state has dampened the weekend plans. However, enlivening the proceedings with some jazz and pop music beats is popular German young music band, Schero’s Five. The band, which staged a strictly ‘by invitation-only’ music concert in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, is all set to perform live before music fans at Kochi Metro Open Theatre on Sunday. The show is scheduled for 7 pm.

The five-member band comprising guitarist Scheroan Zibari, drummer Christin Neddens, keyboardist Mahir Altunel, bass guitarist Simon Dallmann and vocalist cum lyricist Peer Eric Poehlmann will be making its debut in front of a live Indian audience on Sunday.

The Schero’s Five members chatted with TNIE about their music and more on the sidelines of the music performance organised by Goethe Zentrum Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. According to Scheroan Zibari, popularly called ‘Scheroo’, who leads the band, revellers in the state capital can groove with not only jazz and pop but some disco and melodies.

“The pop music fanfare of Indians was revealed after I witnessed a huge Indian audience at one of the big music concerts of Guns N Roses in Berlin, a few years ago. Though we do not have much of an awareness regarding Indian music culture, the visit is also a chance to experience the same,” said the young musician in his 20s.

Drummer Christin, who is the sole female member of the band, said, “I had more exposure to global music and I was always fascinated by Bollywood music, especially the fusion of jazz beats and traditional music meters. I wish to collaborate with an Indian artist some day.” Incidentally, Christin, who is in her 30s, joined the band a few months ago for the India tour.

The band, influenced by American music culture, formally became a music band in 2015. They will showcase cover versions of hit numbers from American musicians like John Mayer, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak and several more.

The team will perform its own songs along with classics, melodies, and modern pop with a lot of improvisations on stage which makes the music band different. Speaking on the lyrics of the songs sung by the band, Scheroo revealed a deep love of his mother tongue, “Compared to English, German language is more deep, versatile and powerful when poems or songs are written in it. We are preparing for the release of our first independent album soon,” he said.

Lyricist and lead vocalist Peer Eric Poehlmann said that language does not matter for good music since it could touch the hearts of listeners. For him, voice and music are more than enough for a beautiful song to reach the masses.

“I write lyrics in English or German, which focus on my experiences during the journey we had undertaken to become musicians as well as on friendships, feelings and emotions including empathy. We create music to share happiness and positivism among those around us.”

