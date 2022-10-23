Home States Kerala

Push for self-reading of water meters sparks concerns in Kerala

KWA has urged consumers to upload the photos of the meter dial to avoid any discrepancies.

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) decision that people go for self-reading of water meters and pay their bills via a new smartphone app from November 1 has left several consumers, especially those less tech-savvy, apprehensive.

“I use my smartphone only for calls. I am not good at taking photographs. So, I may make some mistakes while using KWA’s new app. I would prefer a meter reader does it,” Lathika Amma, 65, a former Raj Bhavan employee currently residing at Vellayambalam, told TNIE.

As per the new decision, KWA consumers - all 38.41lakh of them - will have to enter the reading on their water meters in the ‘self-meter reader app’, which will be available on the Google Playstore, directly. The app will also allow bill payment. KWA has urged consumers to upload photos of the meter dial to avoid any discrepancies.

Already, KWA has a mobile application ‘meter reader app’, meant for meter readers who help consumers to enter their water bill details on it. Both apps have been developed by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC).

Move to hit 1,200 temporary meter readers

The KWA’s move will affect nearly 1,200 temporary meter readers, who are Kudumbashree workers. However, there would be no threat to around 365 permanent water meter readers as they are likely to be deployed in monitoring, supervising and revenue related activities, said a senior KWA  employee. K K Anil Kumar, chief engineer (projects and operations) said field tests done at Palayam were successful. KWA said its master trainers have already been trained.

