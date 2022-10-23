Ruling LDF announces Raj Bhavan protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF leadership has decided to up its ante against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan by staging a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan on November 15. Briefing reporters after the LDF meeting at the AKG Centre here on Sunday, CPM secretary M V Govindan informed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also likely to attend the protest meeting.

Ever since Arif Mohammed Khan threatened that he would sack ministers who had unleashed a tirade against him last week, a war of words had erupted between him and the government. The Left leadership feels that when the higher education sector is making great strides, the Governor's unauthorized stand has only made it worse. Govindan alleged that the Governor is implementing the Sangh Parivar agenda.

"The protests against the Governor will be held at district level too. There will be a protest gathering of all the LDF allies and its party workers in front of the Raj Bhavan on November 15. The Governor has been misusing his powers of being a Chancellor role", said Govindan.

The LDF leadership has also decided to hold conventions on November 2nd. The main concern of the LDF is that the Governor has been trying to squeeze in his nominees with Sangh Parivar supporters in various universities in the State.

Regarding Swapna Suresh's, the accused in the gold smuggling case, claim that three CPM leaders had made sexual moves against her, Govindan said he does not wish to speak on the matter.

BJP State president K Surendran decried the move by the LDF to hold a protest gathering against the Governor in front of the Raj Bhavan.

